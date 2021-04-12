ADVERTISEMENT

Five vigilante members were reported killed on Monday in attacks on a local market and some communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Sani Kokki, the co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youth, said the assailants carried out the attack while commercial activities were going on at Bassa market.

“Casualties were recorded as it was reported that about five members of a local vigilante corps were said to have been gunned down during a fierce gun battle,” his statement read.

“Also, during the deadly operation, a lot of destructions ensued, including many people who sustained multiple gunshot injuries while many others were kidnapped and taken to unknown destination.”

He added that Beri, Beri-Kago, Gatawi, Kini, Bmada and adjoining villages in Manta District were attacked on Sunday but no death was recorded.

“Though no death was recorded during these multiple attacks, certainly material losses were incured while many innocent and unarmed people were abducted by the rampaging criminals and taken to unkown abode.”

According to him, the criminals attacked many communities in Gurmana District of the same Shiroro local government area on Monday morning.

“They were seen running from across River Kaduna helter skelter, chasing whosoever is in their sight to abduct. Kokki, Shekadna, Karibo, Jabuki, Sarkin Zama, Bakin Kogi (Lagbe), Maganda and other adjoining villages, all in Gurmana District, came under renewed simultaneous attacks this morning.”

“Our current sad reality is that there is no longer semblance of security in the whole of Lakpma axis of Shiroro local government.

“Security in this part of the state has completely deteriorated. Innocent, unarmed, defenceless and peaceful locals have been abandoned to their fate, thereby wallowing in perpetual agony and abject misery,” he said, calling the attention of relevant authorities.

Wasiu Abiodun, the spokesperson of the police in the state, did not respond to telephone calls for the command’s comment.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported attacks on different communities in Niger State amid the worsening insecurity in the country.

Despite words of assurance from President Muhammadu Buhari and the security chiefs, kidnapping for ransom and banditry are still rampant.