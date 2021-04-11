Nigerian doctors embarked on a strike on April 1 after a meeting with a government delegation on March 31 ended in a deadlock.

Various issues including non-payment of House Officers, non-recruitment of House Officers, abolishment of the bench fees, and non-payment of National Minimum Wage consequential adjustment arrears triggered the industrial action.

The strike was suspended late Saturday night for an initial period of four weeks.

Meanwhile, World Health Day was commemorated on April 7 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic which continues to threaten improvement in health and social services.

Here is a round-up of some of the health stories that made headlines last week.

Nigeria records 84 new cases, one more death from COVID-19

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 84 new COVID-19 infections and a single fatality from the disease, according to health authorities.

With one death on Saturday, the total deaths from the disease in the country rose to 2,060.

This is according to an update published by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Saturday night.

UPDATED: Resident doctors suspend strike for four weeks

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its ongoing strike for an initial period of four weeks.

The president of the association, Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES late Saturday night.

“The strike has been suspended for four weeks and isolation centres resume 8 a.m. on Sunday and others on Monday,” he said.

Nigeria receives 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from India

The Nigerian government on Tuesday received 100,000 doses of Covishield COVID-19 vaccines from India.

This will boost the number of Nigerians to be vaccinated by about 50,000, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said at the committee’s weekly briefing on Tuesday.

Africa’s COVID-19 cases pass 4.3 million – Africa CDC

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Africa has reached 4,330,666 as of Saturday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 115,191 while 3,888,495 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

World Health Day: CSOs advocate improved investment in Nigeria’s health sector

In commemoration of the 2021 World Health Day, some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) are advocating increased investment in the health sector to restore crumbling services for women and children in the Nigeria.

In a joint statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, the organisations said there is need for government to invest in equity enhancing strategies to protect women and their newborns.

COVID-19: Nigerian govt gives states condition to halt vaccination

The Nigerian government has directed all states to halt COVID-19 vaccination once they utilise half of the doses allocated to them.

The Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, disclosed this while speaking at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 weekly briefing on Tuesday.

Less than 2% of COVID-19 vaccines administered worldwide was in Africa – WHO

Less than two per cent of the 690 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered globally have been in Africa, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, the international health agency said about 45 African countries have received vaccines and 43 of them have commenced vaccinations.

Governments ‘gender blind’ to COVID-19’s ‘greater impact’ on women – Reports

Governments are putting women and girls at greater risk of the health and socio-economic impacts posed by the coronavirus pandemic, two global studies released Wednesday show.

They called on leaders to prioritise gender equity in their response to the health crisis.

World Health Day: WHO Urges Nigeria, Others To Build A Fairer, Healthier World Post-COVID-19

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has enjoined countries to address barriers and inequalities that hamper access to quality healthcare in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement to mark this year’s World Health Day, Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa said COVID-19 has unfairly impacted some people more harshly than others, exacerbating existing inequities in health and welfare within and between countries.