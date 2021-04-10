The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, on Saturday ordered the dismantling of all illegal police road blocks on Lagos-Badagry expressway.
The state police command’s Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement that Mr Odumosu gave the directive on Friday while addressing Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers.
“In his bid to restore sanity and decency to the operations of the police along the ever-busy international route, Lagos/Badargy Expressway, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for the immediate dismantling of illegal road blocks by the police teams from the Lagos State Police Command.
“He ordered the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers whose jurisdictions fall along the Badagry Expressway; Festac and Area K, Marogbo, to withdraw their men from the illegal road blocks.
“He directed that they embark on aggressive motorised patrol and surveillance to police their areas and the route.
“The Commissioner of Police confirmed that the illegal police road blocks along the route have been condemned by the government, international bodies and interest groups and they must be dismantled without delay,” he said.
ALSO READ: Minister inaugurates committee to handle complaints against police
The CP, however, noted that other police operatives from other police formations, outside the supervision of the Lagos State Police Command who operate along the route “would be contacted to adjust and do the needful to restore sanity to their operations”.
The CP then warned the concerned commanders to “take necessary action on the full compliance with his order as any defaulter will be sanctioned accordingly”. (NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post