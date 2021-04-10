ADVERTISEMENT

A motorcyclist lost his life on Saturday during an accident involving a truck at Akwaeze in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra.

Andrew Kumapayi, Anambra Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Awka.

Mr Kumapayi said the accident, which occurred at about noon, was caused by speeding and wrongful overtaking.

“The crash involved an unidentified driver of a Mercedes Benz 911 Truck with registration number KPP273XD, and an unidentified rider of a Kymco motorcycle with registration number AKL172QN.

“Eyewitness report indicates that the crash occurred while the speeding motocyclist tried to overtake the truck and was crushed by the truck driver.

“The motorcycle rider was taken to St. Joseph Hospital, Akwaeze by FRSC rescue team from Igboukwu Command and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, and his body deposited at the mortuary,” he said.

Mr Kumapayi said that the driver of the truck had been handed over to the police for further investigations.

While condoling with the family of the dead, he urged motorcyclists to avoid unnecessary speeding and to always put on their safety helmet to avoid head injury during traffic crash. (NAN)