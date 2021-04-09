ADVERTISEMENT

Mahmud Tukur, a former minister of commerce and industry, is dead.

He died Friday in Abuja, a relative told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Tukur served as minister during the military government of Muhammadu Buhari. He is believed to have remained close to Mr Buhari, Nigeria’s current democratic president.

Mr Tukur was also the first vice-chancellor of the Bayero University, Kano. A businessman, Mr Tukur sat on the boards of many organisations and businesses.

Details later…