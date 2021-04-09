ADVERTISEMENT

The Abia State Government said it has begun investigation “to unravel the source and nature” of suspected explosive devices found in Union Primary School, Afaraukwu Umuahia.

The Commissioner for Information, Okiyi Kalu, stated this in a statement issued in Umuahia on Thursday.

Mr Kalu said the state government has started working with relevant security agencies in the state concerning the development.

The statement explained that “initial examination of the devices shows evidence of corrosion leading to suspicion of the materials being relics of the civil war era.

“We are awaiting definite official report from the Explosives Ordnance Disposal squad of the Nigeria Police, who are currently investigating the incident.”

He stated that necessary measures had been taken to protect the pupils and members of staff of the school “with security sweeps ongoing”.

He further stated that the government had temporarily closed the school.

Mr Kalu added that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu had directed security agencies to embark on proactive checks in other vulnerable locations in the state.

He said the government was grateful to God that no injury to life or property was recorded.

He urged residents to be vigilant and report suspicious situations to security agencies.

Abia State, like several other states in Nigeria, has been battling various security challenges, including gun attacks on police officers and police facilities. The state government has imposed curfew in some major cities as a preventive measure against further attacks.

At least six police officers have been killed by unknown gunmen in Abia in the past one month.

The last attack against police in the state occurred on March 22 when some yet-to-be-identified gunmen ambushed a police patrol team in Abiriba, Ohafia Local Government Area, killed three officers, set the patrol vehicle ablaze, and fled with the rifles belonging to the slain officers.

Two officers were killed on February 23 and some rifles stolen when gunmen attacked a police station in Aba.

Also, some gunmen on February 1 attacked Umuoba Police Station in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of the state and killed a police inspector.

