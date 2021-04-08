A national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, has stated that the ‘achievements’ of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, have made the office unquestionable.

Mr Tinubu stated this on Thursday at a book launch in honour of the First Lady.

The book titled, “Aisha Buhari: Being different,” was written by her Senior Special Assistant on Administration and Women Affairs, Hajo Sani.

Mrs Buhari, who is known for her criticisms against her husband’s government, was away from the country for over five months.

She returned back to the country less than a month ago from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

After the swearing in of her husband in 2019, Mrs Buhari declared herself the First Lady of Nigeria.

This was against her husband’s pledge in 2014 where he said that he would not have an office of the first lady should he emerge as president. He gave as his reason the fact that such office is not provided for in the constitution.

Mrs Buhari, following this statement, also gave her word that she would abide by whatever the constitution stipulates, and said she would perform her traditional duties only as the wife of the president.

However, after he was elected for a second term, Mr Buhari changed his stance and allowed his wife to occupy the office of the First Lady.

Concerns laid to rest

Justifying the office, the APC national leader said Mrs Buhari had achieved a lot.

“Given the First Lady’s achievements, no one can reasonably question the role of a First Lady any longer. Remember there were those who argued that the constitution does not assign an official role to the First Lady. Because of Dr. Mrs. Aisha Buhari, their concerns have been forever laid to rest.

“The First Lady has played an uplifting, unifying role both in symbol and substance. She has been a voice of conscience calling us to be our better selves for the good of the nation and for the betterment of the weakest, most vulnerable among us.

“As such she has been a strong pillar of support not only to the president but also to the Nigerian people whom they both serve with such patriotic commitment and high purpose.

“The role of the First Lady is instrumental to our society and to how a great number of our people relate to government.

“Custom and tradition may call to her in a certain way. Yet, the issues of the day may call to her in another. First Lady Aisha Buhari has done a masterful job melding the calls of tradition and the imperatives of today into a creative, benevolent role that has enriched society and the art of governance.

“She has been an active and dedicated voice to those whom society sometimes forgets. She gives comfort to the broken and seeks relief for the destitute. No one can doubt her concern. And her care for the wellbeing of women, children and the powerless has established the standard for the office of the First Lady for years to come.

“Mrs. Buhari shows that a First Lady should not stand aloof and detached from what is happening in the country. Mrs. Buhari never shies from what she believes in. This makes her a reliable and true advisor to her beloved husband. No doubt that Mr. President’s administration has been enriched because of her active role and the teamwork that exists between husband and wife,” he said.

The event was attended by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, state governors and other dignitaries.

