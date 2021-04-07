The acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, has said the police under his leadership would improve the security situation in the country.

He also said he would prioritise and put community policing in practice.

The IGP stated this on Wednesday after his decoration by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the State House, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday named Mr Alkali as the new acting Inspector General of Police.

He replaced Mohammed Adamu whose tenure expired in February but was extended for three months.

Mr Adamu did not ,however, stay for the three months.

Mr Alkali said the theoretical aspect of community policing was started by his predecessor but assured that it would be properly practised under his leadership.

Many Nigerians have persistently called for community policing in the country in addition to the Nigeria Police Force.

This, they believe, would help in tackling the problems of insecurity that have bedevilled many parts of the country.

As part of measures adopted to consolidate efforts aimed at containing the security situation in the country, the federal government recently approved the sum of N13.3 billion for the take-off of the Community Policing initiative across the country.

Some governors, especially in the south-west region of the country, have set up a regional security network code named ‘Amotekun’ to help beef up security in the region.

The police also recently recruited special constables, also known as community policing officers, to be deployed to various communities in the country.

Improving policing

While stating that the strategies employed by his predecessor did not tackle many security challenges, the new acting IGP said he would rejig the police for effective results.

“You will see improvement on where my predecessor has left. I came in at a very challenging time. I know it. I recognise it and I will work on how to improve from where my predecessor has left.

“I have been a member of the management team. We have tried to do our best, but it is not enough. There is room for improvement.

“Definitely, we are going to rejig our operational strategies,” he said.

On the funding of the police, the IGP said the force has the blessings of the president and hopes to get more of what the police have requested through the Police Trust Fund.

He urged Nigerians to support the police to help it succeed.

“Nigerians should expect improvement on the security situation. And Nigerians should also collaborate and cooperate with us. With all the inadequacies we have, we still require everybody to be part of policing in this country.

“And that is why the emphasis on community policing will continue and the emphasis of collaborating with all other sister agencies will continue and we hope to have a better situation very soon.

“We will continue to practicalise it. My predecessor has left at the theoretical stage, we have started practicalising it but we have not gone far and therefore, all the methods of practicalising it has been put in place and we are going to continue with it in collaboration with other stakeholders.”