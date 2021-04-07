ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has decorated the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali, with his new rank.

The traditional event, which held at the Vice President’s Conference Hall has in attendance, the outgoing IGP, Mohammed Adamu; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu and his colleague in the office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande.

Also present was the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar; and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday named Mr Alkali as the new Acting Inspector General of Police.

Mr Alkali replaces Mr Adamu who is retiring from the police and as the inspector-general.

The announcement of the new police chief was made by the minister of police while briefing journalists at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday.

The appointment comes a few days after the police headquarters in Owerri, Imo State, was attacked by gunmen.

Coincidentally, the outgoing IGP visited Imo State for an on the spot assessment of the damages from Monday’s incident when his sack was announced.

