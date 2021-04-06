ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has nabbed Sodiq Adams, 19, for allegedly raping a woman to death.

Mr Adams allegedly raped Aishat Sanni on Friday at a farm in Esie in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

According to the spokesperson of the NSCDC in Kwara, Babawale Afolabi, two others were arrested alongside Mr Adams over the incident.

He named them as Rasaq Rasheed, 16; Lukman Quadri, 15; and Billiaminu Qayum, 16.

Mr Afolabi said the suspects claimed that they caught the deceased and another woman on a farm in the community stealing cashew nuts.

However, investigation revealed that Mr Adams, the leader of the gang, raped the victim, while the three others chased but could not catch the other woman.

He said while Mr Adams was trying to rape the woman, she bit him in the hand and inflicted injuries on him, while her neck beads broke and scattered at the scene of the crime.

“Three out of the suspects namely; Rasaq Rasheed, Lukman Quadri and Biliaminu Qoyum, confirmed in their statements that the prime suspect, Sodiq Adams, ‘arrested’ a ‘Bororo’ woman for allegedly stealing cashew nuts but she later escaped.

“Investigation revealed that Sodiq Adam’s convinced the other three suspects to run after the second Bororo woman, who ran away, so that he could have carnal knowledge of the one arrested.

“In the process of trying to rape the deceased, he was bitten in the left arm and bruises were inflicted on his neck by the late Aishat.

“Investigation further revealed that the other victim, who escaped, when asked about the whereabouts of the deceased, confirmed that she was captured by the prime suspect, Sodiq Adams.”

The NSCDC said the case has been transferred to the homicide section of the Nigeria Police.

“On getting to the scene of the crime with the prime suspect, some facts emerged. The place where the late Aishat Sanni was killed was full of her neck beads; and the clothes that Sodiq Adams wore were still with blood.”

Mr Afolabi said the command would ”carry out the prosecution of the suspects as soon as possible”.