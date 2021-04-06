ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has lost his official driver, Saidu Afaka.

According to a statement by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, the late Mr Afaka died after a protracted illness in the State House Clinic, Abuja.

Until his death, the late driver was a master warrant officer in the Nigerian Army.

Mr Afaka first came into limelight in 2016 when he returned lost items during hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The items were a bag containing $400, N60,370, 149 Saudi Riyals and a mobile phone belonging to Adamu Umar, a Niger state pilgrim.

He was later rewarded by the National Hajj Commission in 2017.

On Tuesday, Mr Shehu said Mr Buhari paid tribute to Mr Afaka, describing him “as an honest, capable and reliable person who handled his job with utmost care and responsibility.”

Read Mr Shehu’s full statement below:

PRESIDENT BUHARI CONDOLES WITH FAMILY OF AFAKA, HIS OFFICIAL DRIVER

President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to the family of Afaka on the passing of Master Warrant Officer, Sa’idu Afaka, his official driver, who died at the State House Clinic on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

President Buhari, who also commiserates with the Government and people of Kaduna State, described the late Afaka as an honest, capable and reliable person who handled his job with utmost care and responsibility.

The President recalls that in 2016 the soldier, while on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, picked up a bag containing a large amount of foreign currencies and turned it over to the National Hajj Commission, an action which earned him praises from the Saudi and Nigerian authorities.

President Buhari prays Almighty Allah to ‘‘bless the soul of the departed with an elevated place in heavens,’’ committing the family and friends to divine comfort and patience.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 6, 2021