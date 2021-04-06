ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a family of five from Ajowa Akoko in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The victims were reportedly accosted on their way to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, on Sunday.

Residents who spoke with our correspondent identified the victims as Ibrahim Olusa, his wife, and three children. They were reportedly going for Easter celebrations when the incident occurred.

This newspaper was told the gunmen have reached out to the family of the victims, demanding N10 million ransom.

A community leader in Ajowa Akoko who confirmed the incident, Ajayi Bakare, said most people in the community are living in fear following incessant killings and kidnappings in the area.

Mr Bakare, a former chairman of Ajowa Akoko Community Council, linked the spike in abductions to the poor state of the roads in the community.

The spokesperson of the police in Ondo State, Tee Leo-Ikoro, did not respond to our correspondent calls and text messages as of the time of filing this report.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how a pastor kidnapped in the state on March 31 was found dead on Sunday despite paying N2 million ransom.