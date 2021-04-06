ADVERTISEMENT

The Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) has resumed international flights, one year after they were suspended over COVID-19 concerns.

The flights resumed at the new terminal of the international wing of the airport on Tuesday.

The Nigerian government had earlier announced dates for the resumption of international flights at the Enugu, Kano and Port Harcourt airports.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced the resumption.

“We will be opening Enugu airport on the 3rd of May 2021, Kano on the 5th of April, 2021 and Port Harcourt on the 15th of April, 2021 for international flights,” the minister had said.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the reopening of Kano International wing was delayed for a day due to the Easter Monday public holiday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in March 2020 ordered the suspension of international flights to limit the spread of the virus and halt imported cases.

While domestic flights were also suspended at tge time, they resumed in September 2020.

The government later approved the reopening of international flights in batches beginning with Lagos and Abuja international airports.

On Tuesday’s afternoon, Premium Times correspondent witnessed the arrival of the first flight operated by Ethiopian Airlines at the international wing of the airport, amidst excitement by residents and officials.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that more flights are expected on Wednesday as officials expressed optimism that things will gradually returned to normal following months of uncertainty due to coronavirus pandemic.