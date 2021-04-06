The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced the results of the 2021 first series of the WASSCE for private candidates.

The Council’s Head of National Office (HNO), Patrick Areghan, announced the release of the results on Tuesday in Lagos.

Giving a breakdown of the results, Mr Areghan said 7,690 candidates entered for the examination which was conducted between February 15 and March 11.

A total of 431 examiners participated in the coordination and marking exercise.

He said of the figure, 7,289 candidates actually sat for the examination at 252 centres across the country.

According to him, the drop in the figure is attributable to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said out of the 7,289 candidates that sat for the examination, the results of 599 were withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

“The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate committee of the council for determination in due course.

“This low number is as a result of the rigorous monitoring/inspection of centres by the Council’s staff throughout the duration of the examination,’’ Mr Areghan said.

According to him, 7,174 candidates had their results fully processed and released while 115 others had a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors traceable to them.

He said efforts were being made to complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released subsequently.

Analysis

An analysis of statistics of performance of candidates showed that out of those that sat for the examination, a total of 3,938 obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects with or without English Language and/or Mathematics.

A total of 2,195 others obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

Twenty-three candidates with varying degrees of special needs registered for the examination.

Out of this number, six are visually challenged, two with impaired hearing, five others are albinos, one spastic cum mentally challenged and nine physically challenged.

Mr Areghan said all the candidates with special needs were adequately provided for in the administration of the examination.

He added that their results had also been processed and released along with those of other candidates

He advised candidates who sat for the examination to check details of their performance on the council’s website – www.waecdirect.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collection of certificates for the WASSCE for private candidates, he said, would be based on request online via the Electronic Certificate Management System platform (e-certman).

Mr Areghan said details of the simple procedures had already been made available to the public.

(NAN)