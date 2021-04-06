ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Onyuike, who was arrested over a week ago on the instructions of the chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar, has been released on bail, his lawyer, Samuel Ihensekhien, told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES on Monday reported how Mr Onyuike, a phone repairer at one of the outlets at Banex Plaza, Wuse, Abuja, where Mr Umar assaulted a security guard was arrested and detained at the Police Station in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja without bail or trial, since March 29.

Witnesses in separate interviews with our correspondent, said Mr Onyuike was severely beaten by the security agents who reportedly acted on Mr Umar’s order, before he was driven away.

Mr Umar, according to witnesses, accused Mr Onyuike of being rude in an encounter they had shortly after the CCT chairman attacked the plaza’s security guard, Clement Sargwak.

Mr Onyuike had helped Mr Umar to pick up his phone that fell to the ground without him knowing, and was trying to return it to him, when the CCT chairman picked a quarrel against him.

He was later picked up by security agents suspected to be State Security Service (SSS) operatives handed him over to the police, which detained him from then till Tuesday.

Released

Confirming his release, Mr Ihensekhien, a lawyer to the owners of Banex Plaza, told this newspaper on Tuesday that Mr Onyuike was released on bail.

“Update: Peter Onyuike, in respect of Umar Danladi assault saga, held on suspicion of alleged assault by the F.C.T police command has been granted bail and the same bail condition has been met,” Mr Ihensekhien said in a text message sent to our reporter.

Responding to a further enquiry by our correspondent, Mr Ihensenkhien, said, “Yes, he has been released from detention.”

Assault

This newspaper had reported how Mr Umar was caught on camera assaulting the security guard, Mr Sargwak an employee of Jul Reliable Guards Services Limited.

In the five minutes video footage that went viral, the tribunal chairman was seen slapping and kicking the 22-year-old, on March 29.

According to witnesses who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES, the altercation was over the space where the CCT chairman parked his car on the premises of the mall.

Despite video evidence, the CCT chairman denied the assault allegation.

Mr Umar’s denial was faulted by witnesses who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES.

The CCT chairman, who also accused Mr Sargwak of being rude in their parking space squabble, insisted he was the one assaulted by a mob of ‘Biafran boys’, a characterisation that was widely condemned as a slur on a particular ethnic group.