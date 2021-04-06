ADVERTISEMENT

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Saliu Mustapha, has blamed the lies of the political elites for the worsening security situation in the country.

Mr Mustapha, who was the deputy national chairperson of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), said this at a book launch in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, on Monday.

The book titled “Twenty-One political lies in Nigeria” was written by Iyiola Oyedepo, a former commissioner and lawmaker in the state.

Representatives of the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, and the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, were among prominent political office holders who attended the event.

In his address as the chief launcher, Mr Mustapha said; “If we are sincere with ourselves as political elites, we will realise that it is an accumulation of the desperate lies of the political class that has brought Nigeria to its present quagmire on security and ethnic agitations.”

He also called for an immediate change, emphasising the need to salvage the failing sectors in the country.

“I have had the privilege of an advance copy of the book and from my preview, one cannot but appreciate the industry that Chief Iyiola Oyedepo brought into the writing of the book.

“I personally believe that there could not have been a better person to chronicle the issues in contention in the book than Chief Akogun, by virtue of his experience, political acumen, exposure, connection and network.

“Against the background of the issues raised in the book, I would like to urge us all, the political class, whether ruling or opposition, to embrace a more transparent approach to winning elections. This cannot be overemphasised because at the end of our endeavours, what will matter most is the number of lives impacted,” he said.

Mr Mustapha, however, said the author did not capture a few things, which he would like to see in the book’s next edition.

“The author needs to work harder for balance, especially as it relates to the Kwara Central Senatorial District. I would also be willing to assist in whatever way possible to make this achievable as the topic of discourse is one that is vital in shaping our political landscape,” he said.

He supported the book project with the sum of three million naira.

Also speaking at the event, the author said the book seeks to expose the lies of political actors so that they will not lead the people to their gallows through falsehood.

“For it is those that reach political milestones through the lies as documented in this book that offer admission, employment, contract location of projects and infrastructures to the undeserved.

“They run governments through favours and by mediocrity. A politically conscious electorate will demand for cheap quality education instead of Ankara, semovita and petty cash. A conscious electorate when offered religion for votes will ask for gainful employment for his children and wards,” Mr Oyedepo said.

According to him, the book was written without any particular persons or groups in mind.

“I write to expose some claims whose time must expire in our body politic. I write to create consciousness of different hews: economic, social and political. I write to create issue-based politics instead of these prebendal lies served on the people to place politicians in power.”