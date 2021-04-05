President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attacks on a police headquarters and a prison in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The police earlier blamed the attacks on members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The police said no one died in the attack on its headquarters but a police officer sustained bullet wounds.

In a separate statement, the prison authorities said over 1,800 inmates were freed by the attackers.

“In his reaction to the incident early on Monday, President Buhari praised the initial response by security guards and security forces for preventing greater loss of life and the destruction of public property,” presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu said in a Monday statement.

The president is currently in London for a medical check up.

Read Mr Shehu’s full statement below.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT BUHARI CONDEMNS DARING TERRORIST ATTACKS IN IMO

v DIRECTS RELEVANT FG AGENCIES TO TERMINATE THIS ANARCHY

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the deadly insurgent attack that took place on the Police Command Headquarters and the Correctional Facility in Owerri, Imo State, on Monday, calling it an act of terrorism.

In his reaction to the incident early on Monday, President Buhari praised the initial response by security guards and security forces for preventing greater loss of life and the destruction of public property.

The President directed security and intelligence agencies in the state and the geo-political zone to fully mobilize and go after the terrorists, apprehend them and get them punished under the full weight of the law.

He also called for the best efforts to be made to rearrest fleeing prison detainees, many of whom are believed to be deadly criminals.

President Buhari then appealed to members of the public to assist the law enforcement agencies with any relevant information that could lead to the apprehension of these criminals who perpetrated this despicable act.

He also urged members of the public to be vigilant as all of us have a stake in preserving our way of life from disruption by terrorists and anarchists while the Federal Government will use every available tool at its disposal to confront and terminate this bare-faced anarchy.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 05, 2021