Joe Okei-Odumakin, a human rights campaigner, on Saturday confirmed the passing of her husband, Yinka Odumakin, after a brief illness.

Mrs Okei-Odumakin, also the President of Women Arise, made the announcement in a statement in Lagos.

She said “The sad event happened on Saturday morning at the intensive care unit of LASUTH where he was being managed for respiratory issues due to complications from COVID-19 which he had recovered from about a week ago.

“I appreciate the outpouring of grief and sympathy from home and abroad as I mourn my irreplaceable soulmate.”

She urged all to remain steadfast in the cause of the masses to which her husband dedicated his life.

She said that burial arrangements would be made public in due course.

Meanwhile, a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has mourned the passage of the late activist, describing him as warrior who stood for truth till he died.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Fani-Kayode said, “I am deeply saddened that we have lost Comrade Yinka Odumakin, one of our brightest and best.

“He was a great warrior who feared nothing and who stood for truth and justice right to the end.

“The South West and indeed Nigeria has lost one of its greatest sons and brightest stars.

“May the Lord forgive him of all his sins, May He honor him with a place in Heaven and May his great and mighty soul rest in peace. Adieu great warrior, until we meet again.

“Those of us who had the honor of being called your brother and who stood by you shoulder to shoulder through the most trying times for our people and the most bitter battles for the emancipation of our nation shall miss you dearly.

“You were a Spartan and a Roman all rolled into one in every sense of the word.

“A great son of the West who inspired millions, who made us proud of who we are and what we stand for, who humbled our collective adversaries and who harboured no fear.

“Your legacy is truly blessed and wrapped in glory and it shall surely endure.

“Be rest assured that those of us that you have left behind shall pick up the gauntlet, receive the baton, fly the flag and continue the great fight.

“And as we enter each new battle we shall call your name in awe and remember you.

“May your star shine brightly amongst the hosts of Heaven until we meet again at the marriage feast of the Lamb and may the Lord comfort and strengthen your dear wife, your children and all your loved ones at this difficult time.

“The whole of Nigeria mourns you brother. You fought a good fight, you held the line, you stayed the course and now it is time for you to rest. We shall never forget you. Adieu great warrior until we meet again.”

(NAN)