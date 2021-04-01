ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Anambra State said they have arrested one suspect over Wednesday’s deadly attack on a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Charles Soludo.

Three police officers attached to Mr Soludo were killed during the attack which occurred at Mr Soludo’s hometown of Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, the police have confirmed.

The police also confirmed the abduction of the Commissioner for Public Utilities in the state, Emeka Ezenwanne, by the unknown gunmen.

Mr Soludo, a professor of econometrics, is an aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

“One person has been arrested in connection with the act,” a spokesperson for the police in Anambra, Ikenga Tochukwu, said in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Tochukwu, a deputy superintendent of the police, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bala Kuryas, visited the scene of the attack, as well as met with the former CBN governor.

The commissioner has ordered that security be strengthened around Mr Soludo, the statement said.

“The CP, while condemning the act, commiserate with the family and friends of the officers who paid the supreme price.

“(He) has ordered the immediate launch of a tacit investigation to unravel the mystery behind the incidence as well as bring perpetrators of the barbaric act to book,” the police spokesperson said.

It is not clear, for now, if the attack was politically motivated.

The slain police officers add to the increasing number of security operatives killed in deadly attacks lately around Nigeria, especially in the country’s South-east and South-south regions.

Three police officers, for instance, were brutally killed on Tuesday in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria’s South-south, while four officers are still missing.