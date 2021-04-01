ADVERTISEMENT

For the second time in two months, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, extended its nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise.

The party, in a statement by its interim National Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, said the exercise had been extended for another three weeks, starting from April 1.

The exercise, which kicked-off in January, was originally scheduled to end on March 8, but was extended to end on March 31 due to the hitches in some of its state chapters.

It was initially slated to begin December 12, 2020 but was abruptly postponed till January 2021 by the party’s leaderships due to some factors peculiar to the period that may have encumber maximum participation of its members.

Giving reasons for the latest extension, Mr Akpanudoedehe said there had been requests from members of the party for an extension of time to “capture Nigerians who are still desirous of joining the fold of the progressives.”

He added that the interim administration of the party was doing all it could to ensure the conclusion of the exercise and other activities before its extended tenure ends.

“The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) under the leadership of His Excellency, Hon. Mai Mala Buni had done everything possible to keep to the earlier timeline, however it has become imperative to extend the duration of this very important party activity.

“Consequently, the CECPC has approved the recommendation of the National Committee for the Membership Registration, Revalidation and Update to extend the duration of the exercise for three weeks,” he concluded.

Trailed by violence

The membership and revalidation exercise has been trailed by violence and controversies in some states since it started in January.

Hardly had the exercise commenced in January than some of its chapters started raising some concerns, among which was shortage of membership forms, another ground on which the party extended the duration of the processes.

In Kwara State, for instance, violence broke out in February during the exercise.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who is an indigene of the state, had demanded the cancellation of the exercise and the supervising committee disbanded.

Despite the violence and controversies, the APC has registered no less than 36 million members, according to its Chairperson of the Strategy and Contact Committee, Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State.

He said, “Initially, we printed forms for only 10, 000 members but we got up to 10 million members and now, we have gone to 36 million and that is not even enough. And now, we are printing more because people see what President Muhammadu Buhari has done with one side of the resources than the previous administration gets.”