Nigeria on Tuesday recorded seven deaths from COVID-19, raising the total fatalities in the country to 2,056.

This is according to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Tuesday night.

In continuation of a steady run of low infection figures, the country recorded 121 new cases under 24-hours.

A day earlier, Nigeria recorded its lowest infection figure in five months with 48 new cases.

The new figure raised the total number of infections in the West African nation to 162,726.

In the past week, daily infections have fallen below 300.

Recoveries

Majority of the people infected with the virus have recovered after treatment.

According to the NCDC, a total of 151,532 people have recovered after treatment.

About 11,000 infections are still active in the country.

Specifics

The 121 new cases were reported from 14 states-Lagos-40

FCT-15

Katsina-12

Kaduna-11

Imo-8

Kebbi-8

Nasarawa-8

Delta-7

Edo-3

Osun-3

Rivers-3

Ekiti-1

Jigawa-1

Kano-1

Lagos had the highest figure with 40 new cases on Tuesday followed by FCT and Katsina with 15 and 12 new cases respectively.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.7 million tests.

Nigeria has vaccinated over 600,000 people about three weeks after receiving almost four million doses of the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine.