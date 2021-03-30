The Lagos State Government on Tuesday rewarded 12 outstanding public school teachers and administrators with 12 cars.

The winners of the 2020 award are Adesola Akindele, Temitope Gbadamosi, Temitope Ibiwunmi, Rasheed Odenike, Rebecca Oyinloye, and Oluwaseun Balogun.

Others are Joshua Olasehinde, Abosede Padonu-Daniel, Ekundayo Ajiborisade, Tolulope Odusanya, Tawakalitu Akinleye and Ovinuyon Buhari.

Each one of them was presented with a car, tablet, plaque, among other gifts.

Speaking during the Year 2020 Teachers Merit Award in Lagos, Mr Sanwo-Olu said the teaching profession was not a thankless job in the state.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the Annual Teachers’ Merit Award was a proof that the state would always reward excellent, committed and diligent teachers.

He said the initiative was in line with the state government’s commitment to use education as a weapon to change the world.

According to him, the administration is cognizant of the essential role that teachers play in building a formidable society, which is why the government is committed to rewarding exceptional teachers on a regular basis.

”This is one of the key strategies for actualisation of the Education and Technology Pillar of our T-H-E-M-E-S agenda.

”We cannot thank our teachers enough for all they do; for the passion they bring to the job; for inculcating in our children the values they require to succeed; for going the extra mile to teach, train and equip our students to excel as global citizens.

”The Teachers Merit Award is not only an avenue to reward the teachers’ exceptional efforts; it is a genuine way of promoting merit and encouraging the spirit of healthy competition amongst teachers in Lagos State.

”We will continue to appreciate the teachers because the teaching profession is unique – it is a noble profession that involves building lives by imparting knowledge. None of us will be here today without teachers,” he said.

The governor commended the feats achieved by teachers, especially in national competitions, as they keep placing Lagos on national pedestal.

He said if teachers had such exceptional qualities, pupils and students would not only excel in academics but exhibit innate sterling abilities in cognitive, psychomotor, affective and co-curricular areas of learning.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the awardees would serve as Lagos State Ambassadors of Excellence in Education for the next one year.

He advised the teachers not to see the initiative as a contest but a way to motivate them to continue to put in their best, believing that such commitment will one day be rewarded.

”We will continue the massive investment in the education sector by improving the capacity and welfare of our school personnel.

“Make the sector more ICT-compliant, expose the teachers to international best practices as well as ensure that our schools become a destination for work and learning,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her welcome address, the Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, said the event was indeed testament to a promise made and fulfilled.

Mrs Adefisayo said the nomination committee received over 3,200 applications and through stringent evaluation criteria, they were able to present the finalists.

She commended the governor for his passion toward rewarding excellence, most especially enhancing the welfare of teachers and adding value to the growth of the education sector.

ALSO READ: Lagos governor promises car gift to best primary school teachers

The commissioner said the finalists would be showcased and exposed to multiple opportunities which would enhance the vision of the state in restoring the prestige of the teaching profession.

She said that it would further encourage the return of teaching as a career of choice for the youth.

Responding on behalf of the awardees, Mrs Buhari said the gesture was a dream come true.

Mrs Buhari commended the state government for its commitment toward supporting teachers and ensuring their welfare was given utmost priority.

She said the screening process was indeed intense but fulfilling as they were able to learn better ways of delivering their service to their respective schools.

Mrs Buhari promised the governor that they won’t relent in ensuring that qualitative teaching is retained in Lagos schools. (NAN)