The Nigerian government has declared Friday April 2, and Monday, April 5, 2021, public holidays to mark this year’s Easter Celebration.
The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made this announcement through the ministry’s spokesperson, Mohammed Manga, on Tuesday.
Mr Aregbesola said ”Christians should emulate the attributes of forbearance, forgiveness, kindness, humility, love, peace and patience, which were demonstrated by Jesus Christ”.
He called on them to use the occasion of this year’s Easter Celebration to pray for the peace, unity, and progress of our country.
Mr Aregbesola assured that the ”Federal Government will leave no stone unturned in dealing decisively with the spate of kidnapping, armed banditry and other crimes and criminality being perpetrated by enemies of the country in parts of Nigeria”.
ALSO READ: Easter: FRSC deploys 3,500 officers to control Lagos traffic
“Security is everybody’s business. I, therefore, encourage all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria, to display a high level of patriotism at this critical time in the history of our country, to support the efforts of all security agencies in ensuring peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry,” he said.
While wishing Christians both at home and abroad a happy and peaceful Easter Celebration, Mr Aregbesola called on Nigerians ”to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari ”to make life more meaningful for all”.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post