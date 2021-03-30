ADVERTISEMENT

A violent clash between security operatives and hoodlums in some communities in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria’s South-south, has reportedly led to the death of several people, including some police officers.

One newspaper said an assistant superintendent of police was attacked and killed in his country home in the area on Monday by hoodlums. His house was also set ablaze, the newspaper reported.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Amiengheme Andrew, told PREMIUM TIMES, Tuesday afternoon, that he could not speak on the development, as he was about to attend a security meeting, apparently over the crisis in Essien Udim.

He referred PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter to the police spokesperson in the state, Odiko MacDon.

Mr MacDon, a superintendent of police, did not, however, respond to calls and a text message seeking his comment, as of the time of filing this report.

Essien Udim Local Government Area, which shares a boundary with the neighbouring Abia State, has been notorious for cult-related violence and killings.

About four weeks ago, some gunmen attacked a police station in the area and set fire on parts of the station and some old vehicles which were parked as exhibits in the station’s premises.

The attack was the second on police officers and police facilities in the area in less than one week.

The Akwa Ibom State Government, on March 26, banned the use of motorcycles and tricycles from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. in Essien Udim and two other nearby local government areas, in order to “check criminal activities”.