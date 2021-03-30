ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for London, United Kingdom, for a routine medical check-up.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president and aides departed the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja for London at about 2.30 p.m.

Those at the airport to bid the president farewell included the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello; Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu and other presidential aides.

Before departing the Presidential Villa, Mr Buhari had met behind closed doors with security chiefs where he directed them ”to fish out and crush heads of bandits, kidnappers and their local collaborators to restore confidence in the society”.

The president, who last travelled to London for medical check-up in May 2018, is expected back in the country during the second week of April 2021.

(NAN)