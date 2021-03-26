ADVERTISEMENT

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has listed conditions for it to resume its air operations to and from Nigeria.

The details are contained in a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria dated March 24, 2021.

The Nigerian government temporarily banned Emirates Airlines from operating in the country over its continuous refusal to fly passengers without a pre-boarding Rapid Diagnostic Test (RTD).

The ban took effect from midnight on March 17.

Emirate and KLM had in the past few weeks flown passengers into Nigeria but refused to fly passengers out owing to new guidelines introduced as part of measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The UAE government, through its embassy in Abuja, said it has decided to remove the requirement for a Rapid Antigen Test at the airports in Nigeria.

It, however, listed conditions for resuming flight operations.

The country said the number of passengers on inbound flights to the UAE must not exceed 200 passengers for two weeks.

Also, it said only direct flights between the UAE and Nigeria will be allowed.

Passengers need to present a valid negative PCR test conducted within 48 hours before boarding.

The letter said the embassy should be provided with an updated list of the approved PCR test centres by the Nigerian government.

It also emphasised the importance of ensuring the accuracy of the passengers’ information, contact details, and place of stay during their stay in UAE.