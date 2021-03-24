ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate has confirmed Haliru Nababa as the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

The confirmation is coming about a month after President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him for the position.

It was sequel to the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Interior, which screened the nominee.

The Chairman of the committee, Kashim Shettima (APC, Borno Central), who presented the report, told the Senate that the panel found Mr Nababa suitable for the position and no petition was received against him.

The nominee possesses the educational qualification for the position and is a person of integrity, he said.

Mr Shettima also added that the nominee is not affiliated to any part and is within the age bracket for the recommendation.

He thereafter recommended that the Senate confirms the nominee, which was done.

ALSO READ: Buhari appoints new Comptroller General for Nigeria Correctional Service

Mr Nababa has headed many formations, including Officer in-Charge of the Wurno Satellite Custodial Centre, Sokoto State; Nguru Custodial Centre, Yobe State; Mubi Custodial Centre, Adamawa State, and Sokoto Central Custodial Centre, Sokoto State from 2016 to 2019.

He joined the correctional service, formerly known as Nigerian Prisons Service, (NPS) in 1990 as an Assistant Superintendent of Prisons and rose through the ranks to be promoted to the rank of Assistant Controller General of Corrections in 2018.

Until his new appointment, Mr Nababa was the Head of the Directorate of Finance and Accounts.