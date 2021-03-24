ADVERTISEMENT

The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has urged the federal government to take the security challenges rocking the nation seriously, to avoid having a bloody poll in 2023.

Mr Akeredolu, who doubles as the chairman of Southwest Governors, made comments on the deteriorating insecurity in the country while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today Programme on Tuesday.

He corroborated the position of the governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, who was recently attacked by gunmen, that security in Nigeria is porous.

Mr Ortom escaped an attack last Saturday.

While meeting with Mr Buhari on Tuesday, he warned that elections might be disrupted in 2023 if the challenges persist.

Mr Akeredolu backed this, saying “I think he is right, definitely we cannot conduct elections under an insecure environment. So if insecurity is not nipped in the bud, it will escalate and if it escalates, all of us should be worried that as at the time we are getting to 2023, we might have a full-scale banditry and other insecurity in the country.

“With that, there is nobody that can carry out any election under that atmosphere. What is clear is that he has made a good point that the Federal Government must sit up.

“Something just has to be done now to ensure that this issue of insecurity that is escalating by the day is now nipped in the bud and deescalated as soon as possible,” he said.

He also buttressed that to curb the repeated killings and kidnappings in Nigeria, there must be the creation of state police to complement the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force.

“There must be a swift response to all this level of insecurity. For now, since there is nothing else to do, those of us who believe that there should be multi-level policing and the time has come for us to have state police, it is not something you can force down.

“It is something that will have to go through the National Assembly. It takes some time but that is the goal. But before then, I believe that we can have meetings, set up committees on insecurity. Let it be addressed wholesomely, without any bias.”

PREMIUM TIMES reports that for years, Nigeria has been battling all forms of insecurity including terrorism in the northeast and herdsmen attacks in the southwest.

As part of efforts to address the insecurity in their region, the Southwest governors, in 2020, launched Amotekun, but only little success has been made.