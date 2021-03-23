ADVERTISEMENT

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has condemned the attacks on Fulani communities in the southern part of Nigeria.

“At the most minimal level, attacks on Fulani communities who live peacefully with communities in the South must stop,” the spokesperson of the group, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said in a statement on Monday.

He said no Nigerian should be threatened or ordered to leave any part of the country.

“Elected leaders must rise to their responsibilities of protecting citizens and their property,” he added.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Fulanis residing in parts of Oyo and Edo states were asked by non-state actors to vacate the areas, over security concerns. Some members of the ethnic group had been accused of kidnapping and violent attacks.

Legal experts and public commentators have condemned the quit orders, saying they negate citizen’s right to freedom of movement and ownership of properties in any part of the country.

2023

The Northern group also alleged moves to blackmail some groups because of the 2023 elections.

Mr Baba-Ahmed described the nationalist wave sweeping the country as the antics of some politicians desperate to occupy the highest office in the land.

“Many of the provocations and threats are directly related to manoeuvres for 2023, as well as attempts to hurt and weaken the North by making it the culprit behind all manners of grievances, real or contrived. People who believe they can intimidate or threaten the North into submitting to their demands are grossly mistaken.”

He continued: “We have followed recent developments, events and utterances from many quarters, all of which suggest that our country is at a defining moment that will determine its fate and the security of all Nigerians for a long time to come.

“It is no exaggeration to say that our country has never been so threatened by a combination of weak and ineffective governance and a determined effort from many quarters to capitalise on this weakness to attack the foundations, which give all citizens and communities some comfort that we are not headed for almost certain, irretrievable disaster.

“It appears that many groups and persons, who have public standing, political adventurers and upstarts believe that it is open season to intensify attacks on the foundations of our co-existence through acts that provoke, frighten or otherwise cast doubts over the capacities of those who have sworn to protect the nation and citizens.

“These groups’ activities suggest that they perceive a vacuum, which provides a perfect setting for questioning the legitimacy of the Nigerian state, its ability to fight against subversion and other acts of hostility and its commitment to uphold the rule of law.

“The only voices being heard are those which demand the Balkanisation of the country, or encourage dangerous politics and other acts that pitch some communities against others.

“The disturbing silence from responsible Nigerians and the capitulation of hitherto influential groups to politics of the gutter is creating a dangerous space, which further erodes the chances that a rational approach to the triggers to these provocations can be found.”