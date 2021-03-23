ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly three months after he dissolved his cabinet, the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has forwarded the names of his nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation as commissioners.

The assembly announced the reception of the list of the nominees at its Tuesday plenary, which was ongoing at press time.

Among the nominees are three former commissioners in the cabinet dissolved by the governor in December.

Also on the list is Kaosarah Adeyi, a 24-year-old graduate of the University of Ilorin, who once held the position of the Vice President of the school’s students’ union government.

From Ilorin, Ms Adeyi graduated from the Forestry and Wildlife Department in 2019.

The returning commissioners are Saadat Modibbo-Kawu, the immediate past Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology; Suleiman- Iliasu, the immediate past Commissioner for Works and Transport; and Aliyu Saifuddeen, the immediate past commissioner for local government Affairs and Community Development.

Governor AbdulRazaq had, on December 31, dissolved the cabinet, sacking all the commissioners but retaining his Chief of Staff.

The delay in constituting a new cabinet has elicited debates amongst members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and political observers.

Sources in Government House told our reporter that the delay was not unconnected to the crisis in the ruling party in the state, which was escalated after the removal of Bashir Bolarinwa as its chairman.