The police in Kano State said they have arrested a man supplying motorcycles to bandits operating in Zamfara State.

Bandits in Northern Nigeria mostly use motorcycles as operational vehicles for kidnapping and attacks on communities.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, told BBC Hausa on Tuesday that the suspect has confessed to selling about 100 motorcycles to the bandits in Zamfara.

Mr Kiyawa said the suspect, whom he did not name, was arrested following a tip-off by motorcycle traders in Kano.

According to the police spokesperson, the bandits pay the suspect N600,000 for a motorcycle and take the delivery in Kano.

“He sells Honda ACE 125 motorcycles popularly known as ‘Boko Haram’ in Zamfara State. Zamfara state government has since banned the use of this motorcycle.

“However, when they buy it in Kano, they change the cover of motorcycle box and take it to the forest where they assemble it for attacking innocent citizens,” Mr Kiyawa said.

He said the suspect was arrested in Kano while taking two motorcycles to Zamfara State.