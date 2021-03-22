The Central Bank of Nigeria has published a list of the international money transfer operators (IMTOs) approved for diaspora remittances.
The bank had earlier introduced a “Naira 4 Dollar Scheme”, an incentive that pays naira to senders and recipients of international money transfers.
The incentive will see recipients of diaspora remittances paid N5 for every $1 received from outside the country.
The incentive will be enjoyed if remittances come in through IMTOs approved by CBN. The bank on Monday published the list of the IMTOs.
They are as follows:
Aftab Currency Exchange Limited
Azimo Limited
Belyfted Limited;
Caperemit Uk Limited
Cashpot Limited
Centrexcard Limited;
Chime Inc.
Colony Capital Limited
Cp Express Limited
Dt&T Corporation Limited
Etranzact Limited
Fiem Group Llc Dba Ping Express
First Apple Inc.
Flutterwave Technology Solutions Limited
Fortified Fronts Limited In Partnership With E-2-e Pay Limited
Funds & Electronic Transfer Solution
Funtech Global Communications Limited.
Global Currency Travel & Tours Limited
Homesend S.C.R.L
Idt Payment Services Inc.
Immueuble Wari Limited; Interswitch Limited
Makeba Inc.
Moneygram
Africa Re-insurance Building 1679
Karimu Kotun Victoria
Naira Gram Llc Operating In Nigeria As Ngn Gram Limited
Nigerian Postal Service (Nipost)
Nouveau Mobile Limited
Pagatech Limited
Paycom Nigeria Limited
Paypal Inc.
Remit Hub Café Limited
Remitly Inc.
Ria Financial
Shift Financial Services Limited
Simplify International Synergy Limited
Small World Financial Services Group Limited
Tcf Limited
Trans-fast Remittance Llc
Transferto Mobile Financial Services Limited (Thunes)
Venture Garden Nigeria
Volopa Financial Services (Scotland) Limited
Vtnetwork Limited
Weblink International Limited
Western Union
Worldremit Limited
Xpress Money Services Limited
Xpress Payment Solutions Limited
