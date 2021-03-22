The Central Bank of Nigeria has published a list of the international money transfer operators (IMTOs) approved for diaspora remittances.

The bank had earlier introduced a “Naira 4 Dollar Scheme”, an incentive that pays naira to senders and recipients of international money transfers.

The incentive will see recipients of diaspora remittances paid N5 for every $1 received from outside the country.

The incentive will be enjoyed if remittances come in through IMTOs approved by CBN. The bank on Monday published the list of the IMTOs.

They are as follows:

Aftab Currency Exchange Limited

Azimo Limited

Belyfted Limited;

Caperemit Uk Limited

Cashpot Limited

Centrexcard Limited;

Chime Inc.

Colony Capital Limited

Cp Express Limited

Dt&T Corporation Limited

Etranzact Limited

Fiem Group Llc Dba Ping Express

First Apple Inc.

Flutterwave Technology Solutions Limited

Fortified Fronts Limited In Partnership With E-2-e Pay Limited

Funds & Electronic Transfer Solution

Funtech Global Communications Limited.

Global Currency Travel & Tours Limited

Homesend S.C.R.L

Idt Payment Services Inc.

Immueuble Wari Limited; Interswitch Limited

Makeba Inc.

Moneygram

Africa Re-insurance Building 1679

Karimu Kotun Victoria

Naira Gram Llc Operating In Nigeria As Ngn Gram Limited

Nigerian Postal Service (Nipost)

Nouveau Mobile Limited

Pagatech Limited

Paycom Nigeria Limited

Paypal Inc.

Remit Hub Café Limited

Remitly Inc.

Ria Financial

Shift Financial Services Limited

Simplify International Synergy Limited

Small World Financial Services Group Limited

Tcf Limited

Trans-fast Remittance Llc

Transferto Mobile Financial Services Limited (Thunes)

Venture Garden Nigeria

Volopa Financial Services (Scotland) Limited

Vtnetwork Limited

Weblink International Limited

Western Union

Worldremit Limited

Xpress Money Services Limited

Xpress Payment Solutions Limited