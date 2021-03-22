ADVERTISEMENT

Former Super Eagles midfielder and Lobi Stars team manager, Barnabas Imenger, is dead. His death was confirmed by Lobi Stars’ Media Officer, Austin Tyowua on Monday.

According to Mr Tyowua, Imenger died at the National Hospital in Abuja in the early hours of Monday morning after a protracted illness.

He described the demise of the Lobi Stars’ team manager as a huge loss to the team and the country at large.

“The news is true, we have lost a rare gem at Lobi Stars and Nigeria as a whole, thanks for your concern,” Mr Tyowua told PREMIUM TIMES.

Reports suggest Imenger has been in and out of the hospital for some months before his demise on Monday.

He was said to have been on life support at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, Benue State, before he was referred to the National Hospital in Abuja.

Imenger was part of the Super Eagles in the mid-90s and was part of the team that played at the 1995 FIFA Confederations Cup (King Fahd Cup) in Saudi Arabia. He was the second-youngest member of that team at 19 years.

The year 2021 has witnessed the death of some former Nigeria internationals; including Joe Erico, Yisa Sofoluwe, and lately Jide Dina who died earlier this month after a protracted illness.