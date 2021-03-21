ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed the attack on the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and condemned the attack.

The president also called for an “open and transparent investigation” of the attack, saying ‘whoever is linked to it should be caught and be made to face the law.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported the attack which occurred when the governor visited his farm in the state.

Although the governor narrated how the attack occurred, many Nigerians questioned his narrative with many also expressing doubts about the attack.

The police have since commenced an investigation into the attack.

Read the full statement by Mr Buhari’s office on the attack below.

PRESIDENT BUHARI CONDEMNS ATTACK ON GOVERNOR SAMUEL ORTOM , ORDERS THOROUGH, TRANSPARENT INVESTIGATION

President Muhammadu Buhari strongly condemns the attack on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, saying the string of brutal attacks on individuals and communities in the state, with the latest one targeting the governor, was unacceptable.

The President welcomes the dispatch of a high level team of crack investigators to the state from the police headquarters in Abuja, urging the officers to uncover who, or whatsoever, was behind the attacks and bring them to justice.

In expressing his sympathies, and that of the government of the federation to Governor Ortom and all Benue indigenes, President Buhari said the unfortunate incident must not be politicised, reiterating that an attack on one Nigerian is an attack on all Nigerians.

The president directed the police to undertake a thorough investigation into the incident involving the governor and into all such incidents affecting individuals and communities in the state.

“Let there be open and transparent investigation and whoever is linked to it should be caught and be made to face the law,” the president directed.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

March 21, 2021