Nigerian stocks depreciated last Monday, Wednesday, and Friday but gained on Tuesday and Thursday, with the development, corporate actions, and other market activities shaping Premium Times Stocks to Watch.

We have assembled a number of stocks you should watch out for this week based on how the market fared last week and some fundamental factors.

Premium Times Stocks to Watch collates equities with a potential for a good return on investment.

An investor may randomly put together a range of stocks for investment purposes. But we have done ours by adopting rigorous analytical approaches to save you that hassle.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. You may have to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

DANGOTE CEMENT PLC

Dangote Cement tops our list by virtue of its declaration of N16 dividend per share for the financial year 2020.

Dangote Cement’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) is N14.94 while its Price to Earnings (PE) ratio is 14.73.

GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC

GTB features on our list based on its proposal of N2.70 final dividend per share for full-year 2020 following its fairly financial report 2020 earnings report that saw gross earnings jump by 4.6 per cent to N455.230 billion and profit for the year by 2.33 per cent to N201.440 billion.

The underwriter’s EPS is N7.11, while its PE ratio is 4.36.

UNION BANK PLC

Union Bank makes our list for declaring a dividend of N0.25 per share for the financial year 2020. It has a Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio of 3.14 and Earnings-Per-Share (EPS) of N1.69.

VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC

Vitafoam appears on our list on the premise of trading significantly below its real value, making it cheap at the moment. It is quoted at N7.80 per share, has a PE ratio of 2.57 and an EPS of N3.03.

COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC

Courteville features on our list on account of trading at its lowest price in the last 52 weeks. It currently trades at N0.20 per share, has an EPS of N0.05, and a PE ratio of 4.43.