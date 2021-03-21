ADVERTISEMENT

Petrol and diesel sold at the highest rates in Kebbi State in February, the National Bureau of Statistics has said.

In its price watch published Saturday, the NBS said the North-western state was the only state to make two groups of states where petrol and diesel sold at the highest rates that month.

For petrol, the most expensive states were Abia, Kogi, and Kebbi States, while diesel sold at the highest rates in Zamfara, Adamawa, and Kebbi.

On average, the report said the price of petrol increased by 14.32 per cent year on year and month on month by 1.32 per cent to N166.24 in February from N164.09 in January 2021.

“States with the lowest average of petrol were Osun at N162.91, Nasarawa at N163.08, and Katsina at N163.25,” it said.

The federal government last week reversed its decision to increase the retail price of petrol to N212 after widespread backlash. The government through the NNPC had assured there would be no hike despite a global rally in the price of crude oil.

The bureau of statistics said the average price paid by consumers for Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) increased by 1.29 per cent month on month and by 0.67 per cent year on year to N227.76 in February from N224.86 in January 2021.

It said states with the lowest average price of diesel were Osun at N206.50, Ekiti at N207.86, and Plateau at N208.57.

Kerosene most expensive in Taraba, Benue, Ebonyi

Meanwhile, the price per litre of kerosene was highest in Taraba, Benue, and Ebonyi in the same month, selling at N448.33, N447.50, and N435.00 respectively, the bureau said.

It said the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 1.50 per cent month on month and by 8.83 per cent year on year to N355.80 in February from N350.55 in January.

The states with the lowest average prices per litre of kerosene were Bayelsa (N206.94), Yobe (N297.28), and Zamfara (N305.13).