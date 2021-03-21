ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu ,has ordered an investigation into the attack on Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

This was disclosed in a statement by the police spokesperson, Frank Mba, on Sunday.

The governor on Saturday raised the alarm about an attempt to assassinate him by some gunmen.

He, however, said security details attached to him were able to repel the attack.

The governor has since fingered the Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) for the attack, adding that he had been marked for elimination.

Mr Ortom’s party, PDP, on Saturday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order investigation into the alleged assassination attempt on the governor.

Reacting to the development, the IGP ordered a full scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

He also ordered that security around the governor be beefed up.

Read full statement:

PRESS RELEASE

ATTACK ON GOVERNOR ORTOM OF BENUE STATE: IGP ORDERS FULL SCALE INVESTIGATIONS

• Directs strengthening of security around the Governor.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered full-scale investigations into the circumstances surrounding the attack and reported attempt on the life of the Executive Governor of Benue State, His Excellency, Chief Samuel Loraer Ortom, at his farm in the outskirts of Makurdi, the State Capital, on Saturday, 20th March, 2021. The IGP who condemned the incident, has equally directed the Commissioner of Police (CP), Benue State Command to take adequate measures towards strengthening and improving security in the State, particularly around the Governor.

The IGP has also specifically directed the CP to carry out painstaking investigations into the incident and ensure the arrest and prosecution of persons indicted in the course of the investigations. Meanwhile, in order to ensure a speedy, thorough and conclusive investigation into the matter, the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of a team of specialized investigators from the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Abuja to Benue State to provide additional investigative support to the Benue State Police Command.

While calling for calm, the IGP has assured the people of Benue State and the country at large that the Force will continue to do its best in stabilizing the security situation in the country. The IGP further reiterates that the Force will continue to work with relevant stakeholders to advance the fight against violent crimes and other criminal activities across the country.

CP FRANK MBA

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA