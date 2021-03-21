ADVERTISEMENT

All eyes will be on the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium in Enugu for the star march of this weekend’s NPFL matches as Rangers and Nasarawa United jostle for the top spot in a match-day 17 encounter.

Nasarawa United go into Sunday’s encounter top of the log with 27 points from 16 matches while Rangers sit in fourth place on the log with the same points as the Lafia-based club.

The Flying Antelopes have not lost a game at the cathedral this season with a 100 per cent win record while Nasarawa United have picked an away win this season and will hope to add another away scalp in Rangers.

The Solid Miners are still basking in the euphoria of beating Dakkada in their last home game while Rangers suffered a 2-0 loss away to Katsina United.

In previous meetings between both sides, Rangers won four matches, Nasarawa United won seven matches while five ended in a draw.

Also, Rivers United will be travelling to Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi, for a clash with Lobi Stars to seek a return to the top spot.

The Pride of Rivers have won two, drawn two and lost two in their last six matches and currently sit sixth on the log with 26 points, one point behind the league leaders and having one game in hand. Lobi Stars have won three and lost three of their last six matches and currently are mid-table, sitting in 10th position with 22 points.

In their head-to-head meetings, Lobi Stars have won 11 matches, Rivers United won seven matches while two matches ended in a draw.

This is another big test for Stanley Eguma’s men, who currently occupy the sixth position on the NPFL table with 26 points from 15 matches.

Other games

In Lagos, MFM will be looking to leave the relegation zone with three points when they host Akwa United at the Agege Stadium.

The Olukoya Boys have managed to secure 17 points from 15 matches with four wins, five draws and six losses while the Promise Keepers currently sit in fifth place on the table with 26 points from 15 matches with seven wins, five draws and three loses.

The Uyo-based club will be targeting her third away victory of the season.

MFM have won three matches against Akwa United in their previous meetings while Akwa United have won twice and one match ended in a draw.

Gbenga Ogunbote will be searching for his first victory in 10 games when Sunshine Stars host Enyimba in Lagos after their banishment from Akure by the League Management Company because of misconduct on matchday 16.

Fixtures

Kwara United v Adamawa United

Abia Warriors v Katsina United

Dakkada v Plateau United

Wikki Tourists v Kano Pillars

Heartland v Warri Wolves

Rangers v Nasarawa United

Sunshine Stars v Enyimba FC

MFM FC v Akwa United

Lobi Stars v Rivers United

Ifeanyi Ubah v Jigawa Golden Stars