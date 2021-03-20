ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ekiti State have confirmed the killing of two people in violence that erupted during the House of Assembly bye-election for Ekiti East Constituency 1 on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that three people were feared dead in the incident that occurred at ward 7, Unit 7 Iworo in Omuo Ekiti.

The bye-election was to fill in the vacant position of Juwa Adegbuyi, a representative of the constituency, who died in February.

Before now, police said “six people were injured, among them were two policemen and one National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member who are currently receiving treatment in Ikole General Hospital.”

Following the violence, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in a statement by its spokesperson, Festus Okoye, suspended the election.

He said “some INEC regular and ad hoc staff who sustained gunshot injuries during the melee are receiving medical attention.”

Two people died – Police

In a separate statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday evening, the Ekiti Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the deaths of two persons.

“The Command, while sympathising with the families of those who lost their lives, wishes all the victims currently receiving treatment in the hospital a quick recovery, including a woman police and a member of Nigeria Youths Service Corp (NYSC). The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police calls for allay as all the culprits arrested shall be brought to book soonest,” his statement read.