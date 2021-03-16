ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen have abducted a Catholic priest in Delta State, Nigeria’s South-south.

The priest, identified as Harrison Prhinyovaw, was said to have been abducted at about 8:00 p.m. on Monday at a bad spot in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

He is said to be in charge of St. John’s Catholic Church, Obinomba in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

The victim was said to have been on transit from Warri to his station, Obinomba.

According to a resident in the community, the cleric, with his Highlander SUV, was meandering through the bad spot in Oria-Abraka when the incident happened.

“The kidnappers shot sporadically in the air to scare away passers-by at the scene of the operation. They abandoned the cleric’s car at the scene of the incident,” the witness said.

Also, a member of the local vigilante who spoke with journalists, said he and his colleagues heard the terrifying gun shots fired by the kidnappers.

He said the vigilante was not armed enough to go after the kidnappers.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Edafe Bright, confirmed the incident.

He said a team of police officers was already trailing the suspects.

(NAN)