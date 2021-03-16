ADVERTISEMENT

Unknown gunmen abducted staff of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and Polaris Bank at a quarry site in Ibadan, on Monday, the police have said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the gunmen invaded the quarry site along Ijebu-Ode/ Ibadan road and took away Popoola Isaac and Ismail Adeoye, staff of the church and bank respectively.

The police Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the abduction in a text message to NAN on Tuesday.

Mr Fadeyi said that efforts were being intensified to secure the release of the victims and arrest the abductors.

NAN reports that the incident occurred at Dalli Village (Binu Quarry) along Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode Road.

The case was reported at the Idi Ayunre Police Station in Ibadan.

(NAN)