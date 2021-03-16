ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court of Kano State has sentenced Jamilu Yunusa to 15 years’ imprisonment for defrauding his victims of N1,520,000.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stated this in a statement by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, on Tuesday.

The statement said the judge, Hadiza Suleiman, found Mr Yunusa guilty as charged and convicted him on all the seven counts preferred against him in 2016.

“The judge sentenced the convict to fifteen (15) years’ imprisonment, starting from the date of his arraignment in court,” the statement stated.

“The convict was also ordered to restitute the victims of all the sums in the charge or serve additional two years in imprisonment,” it added.

The punishment appears disproportionate when compared to the 10 years’ imprisonment approved by the Supreme Court for a former governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye, convicted of looting N2 billion in public funds.

The apex court similarly approved 12 years jail term for former Governor Jolly Nyame of Taraba State for misappropriating N1.6billion belonging to the state.

Case against Yunusa

The statement said Mr Yinusa was arraigned by the EFCC in December 2016 on charges of conniving with two others to defraud the complainants of the sum of money.

The commission said the convict perpetrated the fraud in connivance with Inuwa Abdu and Habibu Inuwa who are said to still at large, by claiming that he had a contract to supply pipes to Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company.

Mr Yunusa, who was charged with and convicted of advance fee fraud, was said to have convinced his victims to help finance the contract with a promise to share the profit with them.

The prosecution said investigation revealed that the convict never had a contract with Dantata and Sawoe.

Mr Uwujaren said in the commission’s statement on Tuesday that Mr Yunusa had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He added that the prosecution subsequently presented presented six witnesses and tendered 10 exhibits to prove the case against the convict.

One of the charges reads, “that Jamilu Yunusa, Inuwa Abdu (at large) and Habibu Inuwa (at large) sometime in 2015 in Kano within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired among yourselves to do an illegal act to wit: obtaining by false pretense the sum of N200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira Only) from Nuhu Abubakar through Skye Bank account belonging to Inuwa Abdu with account number 3042263847 which was done pursuance to the said agreement and thereby committed an offense contrary to section (8) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”