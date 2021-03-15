ADVERTISEMENT

A prosecution witness told the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday how a former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, hurriedly returned the $25,000 he allegedly extorted from a complainant following the report of the case to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bako Aliyu was testifying as EFCC’s 10th prosecution witness in Mr Sani’s trial for fraud.

The EFCC had on January 27, 2020 arraigned the former senator on fraud charges involving alleged extortion of $25,000 from Sani Dauda, the chairperson of A.S.D Motors.

The commission alleged that Mr Sani fraudulently claimed to Mr Dauda that the money was to be given to “the Chief Justice of Nigeria” and then Acting Chair of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, as bribe for an alleged case involving Mr Dauda.

A statement by EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, stated that Mr Aliyu continued his part-heard testimony before the trial judge, Inyang Ekwo, on Monday.

Mr Aliyu, an investigator with EFCC, said Mr Sani took advantage of Mr Duada, who was at the time having some issues with the Nigeria Police.

He said Mr Sani collected the $25,000 from Mr Daudu under the pretext of offering the money to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and Mr Magu as bribe for the case.

The witness said the CJN and Mr Magu denied receiving bribe from Mr Sani, adding that the CJN published his denial in two national dailies.

He added that upon learning that the matter was before the commission, Mr Sani “hurriedly returned the money to the complainant, begging him to change the statement he had volunteered to the EFCC.”

Mr Aliyu also faulted Mr Sani’s claim that the $25,000USD he gave ASD was part payment for the purchase of a brand new Peugeot 508 saloon car.

“My lord our investigation shows ASD does not transact any business in Dollars. Moreover, the managing director of ASD motors is the one responsible for sales of vehicles, not the Chairman, “he said.

Mr Ekwo thereafter adjourned the matter to March 16 for continuation of trial and cross examination of the witness.

Monday’s proceedings were initially scheduled to review the audio evidence which was said to have captured Mr Sani’s voice while allegedly extorting $25,000 from Mr Dauda.

However, due to a systems glitch, the interpreted English version of the conversation could not be played, prompting the judge to ask Mr Aliyu, an investigator with the EFCC, to continue giving evidence on his involvement on the case.