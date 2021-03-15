ADVERTISEMENT

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has advised against payment of ransom to kidnappers in Nigeria, as he urged government to declare a state of emergency in the education sector.

Mr Abubakar gave the advice in his reaction to the kidnap of some school pupils in Kaduna State reported on Monday.

“It is a short term solution that will cause much long term destruction. We must, as a nation, impose law and order now, or we will bequeath lawlessness and disorder to the next generation,” he said.

Mr Abubakar also urged the federal government to declare an emergency in the education sector.

“With the latest Kaduna school abduction, I repeat my call for the FG to declare a state of emergency in the education sector and to post 24-hour armed guards at every school in the affected and neighbouring states. No expense must be spared to keep our schools safe.

”With 13.5 million children, Nigeria is already the world headquarters for out-of-school kids. This can only make things worse. It behooves on us as a nation to act decisively and excise this cancer of school abductions from our polity with clinically precise policies,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Kaduna State Government, on Monday, said some pupils and teachers were kidnapped in a primary school in Rema in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the incident occurred at an LEA Primary School in the area but the number of those missing is yet to be ascertained.

This is the second mass kidnap in the state in a week and the fifth mass abduction of school children in Northern Nigeria within four months.

Hundreds of students had been kidnapped in Kankara college, Kastina State; Government Science College in Kagara, Niger State and Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara State.