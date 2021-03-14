ADVERTISEMENT

The Osun State Government has reacted to the killing of six members of the same family by unknown gunmen at Wasimi community in Irewole Local Government area of the state.

The deceased, according to sources, were said to be Fulani settlers. They were attacked before daybreak. The community is along the Ife/Ibadan expressway.

Although the police did not confirm in its statement that the victims were Fulanis, the spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, did not deny when PREMIUM TIMES asked if they were. She simply said the death “is not connected with any clash between farmers and herders as speculated in some sections of the media.”

Ms Opalola said the Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Olawale Olokode, visited the scene of the incident for an ‘on-the-spot security assessment.’

The Commissioner said the police had commenced investigations into the incident and already carrying out intensive manhunt for the perpetrators to bring them to justice.

Also, the state’s Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi, who visited the scene on Sunday evening , described the incident as a case of brutal assassination.

He added that the perpetrators would be brought to book in no distant time.

ALSO READ: Police intensify manhunt for gunmen who attacked travellers in Osun

“This is a very unfortunate incident and we are so sad about it as a government. It is shocking and strange to our communities.

“We are here on behalf of the state government to sympathize with you and we are assuring you that those criminal elements that perpetrated this evil act would not go scot-free, we have ordered security agencies to swing into action and fish them out to face the wrath of law”.

Mr Alabi was accompanied to the community by the state’s Commissioner for Finance, Bola Oyebamiji, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Abiodun Ige.