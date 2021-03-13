The price of Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, rose by 25.13 per cent in the last seven days to set a new all-time high record Saturday.
The currency touched a new all time high of $60,310.47 earlier in the day.
The currency exchanged for $59,981.89 at 03.30 PM Nigerian time, data from coinmarketcap.com showed.
This happened as Bitcoin witnessed an intraday low of $ 48,918.68 and a high of $60,310.47.
Also, in the past seven days, the digital currency has touched a low of $56,065.07 and a high of $59,983.6, with over $61 billion volume traded in the past 24-hour.
