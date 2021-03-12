ADVERTISEMENT

Seven people have been killed and several others injured by bandits in fresh attacks in Igabi, Giwa and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna State.

The bandits also rustled cows and destroyed properties in the attacks.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Homeland Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The statement was on operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government by the security forces.

Mr Aruwan said the first incident took place in Gangi village in Igabi Local Government Area where bandits in what seemed a cattle rustling operation killed four residents.

He gave the names of those killed as Wada Sulaiman, Amiru Saidu, Yusha’u Mohammadu and Osama Abdulwahab.

“Two others sustained gunshot injuries and are receiving treatment in hospital. They are Ibrahim Jibrin and Abdulhamid Suleiman,” the statement added.

“In the course of the raid, the bandits razed three houses belonging to Mohammad Jibril, Salisu Ya’u and Idris Muhammad. A pick-up truck belonging to one Umaru Saleh was also burnt.

“In all, 20 cows belonging to two residents of the village were rustled and herded away by the bandits.

“In another incident, armed bandits attacked Marke village in Giwa Local Government Area and killed one Rabiu Haruna.

“Similarly, at Kuriga in Chikun Local Government Area, armed bandits killed two people along the Buruku road linking with Birnin Gwari Local Government Area. The victims were identified as Ibrahim Yahu Birnin Gwari and Haruna Usman. Another victim, Mansur Dada, sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and sent his condolences to the families of those killed, while praying for the repose of their souls. He also wished the injured citizens a quick recovery.”