David Ijalaye, an Emeritus Professor of Law, has passed away at age 91.

Although details of his death could not be ascertained at the time of this report, President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of the law scholar.

Mr Buhari, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, on Thursday night, condoled with the academia, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and National Judicial Council (NJC) over the passing of Mr Ijalaye.

“President Buhari commiserates with family, friends and associates of Prof. Ijalaye, who devoted his life to the teaching and practice of law, putting in more than 34 years in service before his retirement in 1998, and devoting the rest of his life to consulting, counselling and service of humanity.

“The president assures that the legacies of the legal luminary will always be preserved, acknowledging that he left distinguished results as Dean, Faculty of Law, Deputy Vice Chancellor and Chairman, Board of Postgraduate Studies of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (FNIALS) and Fellow of the Nigerian Society of International Law (FNSIL).”

President Buhari also prayed that the Almighty God will receive his soul and comfort his family.

Amongst the several posts held during his lifetime, Mr Ijalaye was the Chairman Board of Trustees of Achievers University.

Last year, the legal icon lost his wife, Eunice Ijalaye, who also passed away at the age of 91.