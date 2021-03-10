Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has lamented the failure to sustain cooperation among northern states against banditry.

Mr El-Rufai stated his regrets on Wednesday while narrating the efforts his government has been making to address security challenges in the state.

He spoke at the presentation of the state’s 2020 Annual Security Report in Kaduna. The report contained data and analyses of the main security issues in the state last year.

“It is sobering reading because it is a factual account of a challenging situation. It reflects the pains of individuals, families and communities, buffeted by the brutal antics of criminals and outlaws. And it explains the measures being undertaken by the Kaduna State Government to manage these tough times in the security sector with the support of our military, police, para-military and other security agencies,” Mr El-Rufai said.

According to him, the report also explained the nature of the security events across the three senatorial districts of the state in the period covered.

“As observed by the commissioner, these are official and recorded statistics, and it is quite possible that more unreported crimes may have been committed in the state.

“As we accept this report, we pray for the repose of the soul of those killed, pay tribute to the victims of various crimes, reiterate our solidarity with them, reaffirm our resolve to continue to protect our people, and stop the criminals.

“The victims of these outlaws cut across our state, even if certain narratives have tried to disguise sheer criminality in ethno-religious or regional hues, depending on the identity of the victims,” he added.

Highlighting the efforts of the government, Mr El-Rufai said the state has supported the federal security agencies deployed in the state with vehicles and other logistics, amongst other interventions, since 2015 when he came into power.

Security incidents in the 2016-2019 period ranged from communal clashes to cattle-rustling, kidnappings, robberies and murders, he stated.

He said the lessons learned from managing the incidents during his first-term informed the decision to establish the first sub-national Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

“The mandate of the Ministry is to manage the state government’s relationship with the federal security agencies deployed in the state and to coordinate their activities towards securing our people in an atmosphere of unprecedented challenges.

“This entails building strong relationships with these agencies. Through the Ministry, the state is deepening intelligence gathering from communities. It also runs the 24-hour Operations Room.”

Mr El-Rufai said the state government has also invested in technology to help the security agencies secure the state better.

“A CCTV network is being deployed in Kaduna metropolis while vigorous arrangements for consistent operations of the drones (UAVs) Mr President commissioned in 2019 are being explored.

“We are also building and equipping a world-class forensic laboratory to assist our security agencies in the detection, investigation and prevention of crimes.”

Speaking on collaboration, Governor El-Rufai said the state with Niger State and other neighbouring states in the North-west have put together resources to fund military operations against bandits in the Kamuku-Kuyambana forest range that straddles the region.

However, he lamented that the initiative, launched in 2015, was not sustained or expanded into a campaign of “continuous and simultaneous operations” against the bandits across the region.

“Failure to contain and defeat them in one place has emboldened them to develop a near-nationwide footprint thus endangering national cohesion,” he said.

This newspaper had on several occasions reported security issues in different parts of the country, which range from banditry to kidnapping and terrorism.

Kaduna and some other states in the North West have been major victims of bandits’ attacks and other violent killings.