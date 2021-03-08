The market was bearish all through last week except on Monday when equities recorded an uptick of 0.33 per cent. This development and other market trends shape PREMIUM TIMES Stocks to Watch this week.

PREMIUM TIMES Stocks to Watch collates equities with a potential for good return on investment of the 162 companies listed on the Nigerian bourse.

An investor may randomly assemble a range of stocks for investment purposes. But we have done ours by adopting rigorous analytical approaches to save you that hassle.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. You may have to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC

Dangote Sugar tops our list by virtue of its commendable 2020 financial result, where revenue expanded by one third to N214.298 billion and profit from N22.361 billion to N29.775 billion.

The company’s board has put forward a dividend payout of N1.50 per share for shareholders’ endorsement at the forthcoming annual general meeting.

CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC

Custodian Investment features based on its proposal of a N0.45 final dividend for shareholders for the 2020 financial year, summing up its total dividend for the year to N0.50. That compares to the N0.45 total dividend it paid for 2019.

Investors who desire to enjoy in the largesse must purchase the shares of the investment banking group days ahead of the qualification date, which is April 9. Payment is timed for April 22.

MTNN COMMUNICATIONS PLC

MTNN appears on our list for declaring a final dividend of N5.90 per share for 2020, translating to a total dividend of N9.40. The telco had paid shareholders dividend per share totalling N7.92 for the year before.

The qualification date is May 4 while payment date is scheduled for the 26th of the same month.

ACCESS BANK PLC

Acess Bank makes our list for currently trading well below its intrinsic value. It trades at N7.80 per share, has a Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio of 2.53 and Earnings-Per-Share (EPS) of N3.08.

AIICO INSURANCE PLC

AIICO Insurance appears on our list on the basis of trading lower than its real value. It is quoted at N1.16 per share, has a PE ratio of 2.61 and an EPS of N0.44.

OKOMU OIL PALM PLC

ADVERTISEMENT

Okomu features on our list on account of its commendable half-year 2020 financial results, where it grew turnover from N8.565 billion to N13.527 billion and profit after tax from N2.529 billion to N4.007 billion.

AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC

Axa Mansard makes our list on account of its commendable half year financial performance, where profit enlarged from N1.418 billion to N3.606 billion.

CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC

Custodian Investment appears on our list on the basis of its fairly impressive half-year 2020 financials, which saw gross revenue advance to N35.013 billion from N30.438 billion and after-tax profit from N4.088 billion to 4.534 billion.

The board has announced an interim dividend of N0.10 per share payable to shareholders whose names appear on the company’s register by close of business on August 21.

Payment is scheduled for September 1.

FBN HOLDINGS PLC

FBN Holdings features on our list by reason of its impressive half-year 2020 results where profit rose from N31.641 billion to N49.463 billion.

HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC

Honeywell makes our list this week by virtue of tremendous improvement in its half-year 2020 financials.

Its revenue expanded to N80.450 billion from N74.409 billion within the period while after-tax profit soared from N35.700 million to N650.492 million.

UNITY BANK PLC

Unity Bank makes our list for emerging the biggest gainer for last week. It opened at N0.52 and closed at N0.61, appreciating by 17.31 per cent.

SMARTS PRODUCTs NIGERIA PLC

Smarts Products features on our list on the basis of being the biggest loser for last week. Opening at N0.29, the stock closed at N0.20, shedding 31.03 per cent.